Pakistan ranked 164th in Digital Human Index, experts urge action for digital success

Follow on Published On: Tue, 23 Apr 2024 19:09:14 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan’s slot in the world wide digital Human Development Index continues to fall as the country has been ranked 164 out of 193 nations.

According to the report, Pakistan's position in the gender inequality Index is 135 out of 166 countries.

Universal National Human Development has released the report for 2023-24 of various countries related to digitalization.

According to the UNHD report, the countries and districts with better performance in digital transformation were prominent in human development.

As per the findings, 54.3% of Pakistan's population does not have access to the Internet.

The report warned that human development results will remain far less than desired if the digital investment remains suboptimal.

Intra-country result show that Islamabad topped the digital development index ranking, while Karachi, Lahore, Rawalpindi, Peshawar, Abbottabad also ranked better in digital development.

The digital growth rate among the disadvantaged population was 15 times higher than that of the disadvantaged population.

The UNHD also revealed in its report that various individuals also faced family restrictions regarding the use of mobile phones, with about 84 percent of women reporting restrictions on the use of mobile phones by their families.

It should be noted that Pakistan has been included in the Moderate Digital Development category in the Digital Development Index with a score of 0.205.