Google invests 640mn dollars in new data centre in Netherlands
Technology
AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab is investing 600 million euros ($640.62 million) in a new data centre in the Dutch city of Groningen, it said on Tuesday, adding the investment will create 125 new jobs.
Since 2014, Google has invested more than €3.8 billion in data centres and related digital infrastructure in the Netherlands.
It said it would give priority to sustainability and a positive impact on the local community while building the new data centre.