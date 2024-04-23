Google invests 640mn dollars in new data centre in Netherlands

Published On: Tue, 23 Apr 2024 17:40:49 PKT

AMSTERDAM (Reuters) - Alphabet-owned Google (GOOGL.O), opens new tab is investing 600 million euros ($640.62 million) in a new data centre in the Dutch city of Groningen, it said on Tuesday, adding the investment will create 125 new jobs.

Since 2014, Google has invested more than €3.8 billion in data centres and related digital infrastructure in the Netherlands.

It said it would give priority to sustainability and a positive impact on the local community while building the new data centre.