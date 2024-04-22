First-ever 'Miss Al' contest announced with Rs1.3m cash prize

Technology Technology First-ever 'Miss Al' contest announced with Rs1.3m cash prize

Judging panel for this groundbreaking event comprises a diverse group of experts

Follow on Published On: Mon, 22 Apr 2024 03:29:52 PKT

(Web Desk) – ‘Miss AI’ is breaking new ground as the world’s first-ever beauty pageant exclusively for AI-generated female contestants has been announced.

By hosting this unique event, the organisers are not just celebrating individual AI creations but also highlighting the broader impact and creativity of AI developers and designers worldwide.

While traditional beauty pageants focus primarily on physical attributes and charisma, this innovative competition takes a more holistic approach.

Contestants are assessed not only on their virtual appearance but also on their poise, online influence, and the technical sophistication involved in their creation.

The brainchild of the World AI Creator Awards (WAICA) and Fanvue, a cutting-edge subscription-based AI content platform, “Miss AI” aims to shine a spotlight on the burgeoning field of AI creation and its transformative potential.

The winner of “Miss AI” will be bestowed with the prestigious Miss AI crown and a comprehensive prize package designed to support and promote their work.

This includes a substantial cash award of $5,000, an exclusive promotional feature on Fanvue’s platform, and additional PR support valued at $5,000.

The runners-up in the competition will also be recognized with cash prizes, adding further incentive for participants to showcase their most innovative and compelling AI creations.

The excitement surrounding the inaugural “Miss AI” competition is palpable, with the winners set to be announced during a highly anticipated online ceremony on May 10.

The judging panel for this groundbreaking event comprises a diverse group of experts, including AI specialists Aitana Lopez and Emily Pellegrini, media innovator Andrew Bloch, and beauty pageant aficionado Sally-Ann Fawcett.

Their collective insights and expertise promise to provide a comprehensive and balanced evaluation of the AI contestants, ensuring a fair and engaging competition.

Will Monanage, the co-founder of Fanvue, has expressed his enthusiasm for the growing prominence and impact of AI creators in the digital realm.

He emphasized Fanvue’s commitment to fostering the growth and success of these innovative creators by offering a supportive platform that facilitates audience engagement, content monetization, and professional development.

“Miss AI” is more than just a beauty pageant; it’s a groundbreaking initiative that bridges the gap between technology, creativity, and recognition.

By showcasing the capabilities of AI and its potential to revolutionize traditional industries, this competition serves as a testament to the limitless possibilities of artificial intelligence in shaping the future of entertainment, innovation, and global recognition.