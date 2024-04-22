Rare click! Comet caught on camera by astronomers covering solar eclipse

(Web Desk) - Astrophotographer Petr Horálek achieved a remarkable milestone by capturing a rare photograph of a comet, designated as “SOHO-5008,” during the solar eclipse on April 8 in North America.

This event was particularly special because the comet was observed moving towards the Sun during the eclipse, presenting a unique and mesmerizing sight that few have had the opportunity to witness and document.

Comets are intriguing celestial bodies that are often likened to large snowballs composed of dust, ice, and rocky material.

These icy objects orbit the Sun in elliptical paths, spending most of their time in the cold outer regions of the solar system.

When their orbits bring them closer to the Sun, the increasing solar heat causes the frozen surface of the comet to sublimate, releasing dust and gases into space.

This process leads to the formation of a glowing coma and a characteristic tail that can extend for millions of miles, making comets one of the most visually striking phenomena in the night sky.

While comets may seem rare and elusive, they are actually relatively common in our solar system.

