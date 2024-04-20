Amazon ad exec Aubrey steps aside for new role

Aubrey is a member of the so-called S-team, which counsels CEO Andy Jassy

(Reuters) - Amazon.com's (AMZN.O) advertising executive Colleen Aubrey, a member of the elite internal team advising the CEO, is moving to a new undisclosed position at the company.

Spokeswoman Kristin Mariani said Aubrey's new position would be announced later. She has held the role for nearly three years.

Aubrey is a member of the so-called "S-team," which counsels CEO Andy Jassy, and has worked at Amazon for nearly two decades. Mariani confirmed Aubrey is stepping aside as senior vice president of advertising products and tech in response to a Reuters inquiry.

Mariani didn't respond to questions about who is replacing Aubrey nor the reasons behind the change. Advertising sales under Aubrey have grown rapidly, jumping 24% to $47 billion in 2023 from $38 billion in 2022. The company recently began inserting ads into its Prime Video streaming offering.

"An update on Colleen’s next role will be shared at a later date," said Mariani in an email. Aubrey didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.