Oracle to invest over 8bn dollars in Japan in cloud computing, AI
Technology
The latest investment will grow the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure
Reuters) - Oracle (ORCL.N) said on Wednesday it will invest more than $8 billion over the next 10 years to meet demand for cloud computing and AI infrastructure in Japan.
The latest investment will grow the footprint of Oracle Cloud Infrastructure (OCI), the company's cloud computing service, across Japan, Oracle said in a statement.
Oracle will also expand its operations and support engineering teams with Japan-based personnel, it added.