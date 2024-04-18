X plans to charge new users to post content: Elon Musk

The move aims to tackle fake accounts

(Web Desk) - X, previously known as Twitter, is planning to introduce a new system where users will need to pay a fee to post content and interact with others.

Elon Musk, the owner of the platform, explained that this change aims to tackle the problem of fake accounts and bots that can cause disruptions on the site.

Last year, X began a trial in New Zealand and the Philippines where new users were required to pay a one-dollar fee per year to access basic features on the platform.

This move was seen as a way to help verify the legitimacy of accounts and prevent bot abuse.

Now, Elon Musk has indicated that the company is considering expanding this trial to a larger audience.

By charging a small fee for new users, the goal is to make it more difficult for bots and fake accounts to operate, thus creating a safer and more authentic environment for genuine users.

While the specific details of the broader rollout are still unknown, it seems likely that this change will soon be implemented across more regions.

X users should be prepared for this potential shift in the platform’s policies, which may include a fee for access to essential features.