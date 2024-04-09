EID Namaz Timings
In-focus

Microsoft to invest 2-9bn dollars to expand AI, cloud infra in Japan

Microsoft to invest 2-9bn dollars to expand AI, cloud infra in Japan

Technology

The investment will also go towards skilling three million people in AI

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

TOKYO (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday it would invest $2.9 billion over two years to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan, the latest in a series of overseas expansions by large tech firms to support the development of artificial intelligence.

The investment - the company's largest in the 46 years of its operations in the country - will also go towards skilling three million people in AI and setting up a Microsoft Research Asia lab in Tokyo.

Server operators are expanding their data centers and cloud computing assets globally to support a boom in AI applications and workloads, after the late 2022 launch of ChatGPT.

Amazon.com's cloud unit (AMZN.O) is investing $10 billion in Mississippi and another $5.3 billion in Saudi Arabia towards data centers in those regions. Google (GOOGL.O) is building a data center just outside London for $1 billion.

Microsoft's Azure, Alphabet-unit Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services are the top three cloud computing companies in the world.
 

Related Topics
Technology



Advertisement

Related News