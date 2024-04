Microsoft to invest 2-9bn dollars to expand AI, cloud infra in Japan

The investment will also go towards skilling three million people in AI

Published On: Tue, 09 Apr 2024 19:31:36 PKT

TOKYO (Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) said on Tuesday it would invest $2.9 billion over two years to expand its cloud and AI infrastructure in Japan, the latest in a series of overseas expansions by large tech firms to support the development of artificial intelligence.

The investment - the company's largest in the 46 years of its operations in the country - will also go towards skilling three million people in AI and setting up a Microsoft Research Asia lab in Tokyo.

Server operators are expanding their data centers and cloud computing assets globally to support a boom in AI applications and workloads, after the late 2022 launch of ChatGPT.

Amazon.com's cloud unit (AMZN.O) is investing $10 billion in Mississippi and another $5.3 billion in Saudi Arabia towards data centers in those regions. Google (GOOGL.O) is building a data center just outside London for $1 billion.

Microsoft's Azure, Alphabet-unit Google Cloud and Amazon Web Services are the top three cloud computing companies in the world.