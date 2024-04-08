Total solar eclipse rare celestial show: Alignment of planets, comet in daylight

Technology Technology Total solar eclipse rare celestial show: Alignment of planets, comet in daylight

Jupiter, known for its massive size, will be visible to left of the sun

Follow on Published On: Mon, 08 Apr 2024 02:12:27 PKT

(Web Desk) - Stargazers are set for a celestial spectacle on April 8 today, as a Total Solar Eclipse not only darkens the skies but also unveils a rare alignment of planets and a comet, visible in daylight.

This event marks a significant occurrence where the moon, Earth, and sun align precisely, allowing for a unique observational opportunity.

As the moon obscures the sun, the darkness will reveal Jupiter, Venus, Saturn, Mars, and the 'Devil Comet' 12P/Pons-Brooks.

During the Total Solar Eclipse, the sudden drop in daylight will bring forth a stellar lineup against the dark sky.

Jupiter, known for its massive size, will be visible to the left of the sun, shining brightly and drawing eyes with its grandeur.

Venus, shining even more brilliantly, will appear to the right of the sun, serving as a guide to spotting the other planets.

Close by, Saturn and Mars will also make an appearance, albeit with a subtler glow, adding depth to the celestial gathering.

This lineup provides a rare glimpse into the dynamics of our solar system, visible in an unusual daytime display.

Adding a streak of wonder to the already fascinating sky, Comet 12P/Pons-Brooks, with its 71-year orbit around the sun, will be near Jupiter.

Its visibility might require a bit more effort or the aid of telescopes for most, but its presence enhances the rarity of the event.

Known for its infrequent visits and striking appearance, the comet's inclusion in the eclipse's celestial tableau offers an extra layer of excitement for comet enthusiasts and casual observers alike.

While the Total Solar Eclipse and the accompanying celestial show promise an unforgettable spectacle, experts remind enthusiasts that the window for observation is brief.

Preparation is key to ensure a clear view of the eclipse and the planets. Enthusiasts are advised to find a suitable location with minimal light pollution and clear skies.