Follow on Published On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 19:40:38 PKT

(Reuters) - Thierry Delaporte, the Chief Executive Officer of India's No 4 IT services company Wipro, resigned on Saturday, the company said in a statement.

Srinivas Pallia, who was the CEO for the company's Americas 1 area, will take over as the new CEO and Managing Director from April 7, the company added.