China, Thailand sign pacts on outer space, lunar outposts

Technology Technology China, Thailand sign pacts on outer space, lunar outposts

China aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2030

Follow on Published On: Sat, 06 Apr 2024 09:11:28 PKT

SINGAPORE (Reuters) - China and Thailand signed initial pacts on Friday to co-operate on peaceful use of outer space and international lunar research stations, the Chinese space agency said.

The countries aim to form a joint working group on space exploration and applications, encompassing data exchanges and personnel training, according to the memorandums of understanding.

They also agreed to co-operate on plans for appraising, engineering and managing lunar research stations, the China National Space Administration (CNSA) said in a statement.

In 2023, China selected a space weather monitor developed by Thailand for its Chang'e-7 lunar probe mission, the agency added.

To be launched around 2026, the Chang'e-7 mission will explore resources on the moon's south pole, looking to sustain long-term human habitation.

China aims to land astronauts on the moon by 2030.