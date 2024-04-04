Scientists develops the largest digital camera for universe exploration

Advancing our understanding of both dark matter and dark energy

(Web Desk) - Scientists and engineers at the SLAC National Accelerator Laboratory, along with their partners, have developed the Legacy Survey of Space and Time (LSST) Camera, boasting an impressive 3,200-megapixel capacity.

This groundbreaking camera is poised to revolutionize our understanding of the universe by providing unparalleled detail of the southern night sky. Over the course of a decade, it will amass a vast reservoir of data, offering researchers a treasure trove of information to explore.

This data will be instrumental in unraveling the mysteries of dark energy, the force behind the universe's accelerating expansion, and dark matter, a mysterious substance constituting a significant portion of the cosmos.

Scientists plan to utilize the Rubin data to delve into the dynamics of the night sky, the Milky Way galaxy, and our solar system, promising a wealth of new insights into the cosmos.

“With the completion of the unique LSST Camera at SLAC and its imminent integration with the rest of Rubin Observatory systems in Chile, we will soon start producing the greatest movie of all time and the most informative map of the night sky ever assembled,” said Director of Rubin Observatory Construction and University of Washington professor Željko Ivezić.

“More than ever before, expanding our understanding of fundamental physics requires looking farther out into the universe,” Turner said. “With the LSST Camera at its core, Rubin Observatory will delve deeper than ever before into the cosmos and help answer some of the hardest, most important questions in physics today.”

This colossal camera, approximately the size of a small car and weighing in at around 3,000 kilograms (3 metric tons), features a front lens exceeding five feet in diameter, a record-breaking achievement in its own right.

A specialized three-foot-wide lens was meticulously crafted to both maintain its optical integrity and seal the vacuum chamber housing the camera's expansive focal plane.

Comprising 201 individually tailored CCD sensors, this focal plane boasts an extraordinary level of flatness, with variations no greater than a tenth of the width of a human hair.

The pixels themselves measure a mere 10 microns in width, underscoring the precision and technological prowess harnessed in the creation of this groundbreaking instrument.

Once operational, the primary objective of the camera is to meticulously map the positions and gauge the brightness of an extensive array of celestial objects dotting the night sky.

Notably, the LSST Camera will diligently seek out subtle signs of weak gravitational lensing, where the gravitational pull of massive galaxies subtly distorts the path of light from background galaxies as it reaches us.

This phenomenon offers valuable insights into the distribution of mass throughout the universe and its evolution over time, aiding cosmologists in deciphering the enigmatic force of dark energy propelling the universe's expansion.

Scientists aim to scrutinize the evolving patterns in the distribution of galaxies over time, pinpointing clusters of dark matter and detecting supernovae. These endeavors are pivotal in advancing our understanding of both dark matter and dark energy.