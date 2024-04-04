Sehar Time Ramadan 24
Ramadan Pedia
In-focus

WhatsApp, Instagram restored after disruption

Technology

Thousands of users across the world reported they were unable to access WhatsApp

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp and Instagram have been restored after they were down on Wednesday globally.

Thousands of users across the world reported they were unable to access WhatsApp on the app or on the web as well as Instagram.

Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram have been restored following the global outage. The two communication apps services were down for several users across the globe on Wednesday.

Users trying to log in to the Apps or WhatsApp web – the browser version – were faced with an error message saying the service was currently unavailable.

Meta-owned WhatsApp and Instagram were down for several users across the globe have been restored. Users trying to log in to the Apps or WhatsApp web – the browser version – were faced with an error message saying the service was currently unavailable.

In a statement issued on X. WhatsApp said: "We know some people are experiencing issues right now, we're working on getting things back to 100pc for everyone as quickly as possible"

 

