TikTok launches new science subjects feed to engage young

The new feed dedicated to Stem-related content

(Web Desk) -TikTok launches a new dedicated science, technology, engineering and mathematics (Stem) feed in a move which creators hope will “inspire” young people to “project themselves into different careers”.

The feed, exclusively featuring videos exploring Stem topics, will be available to the social media platform’s users in the UK and Ireland alongside the For You page from Tuesday.

According to TikTok, almost 15 million Stem-related videos have been published globally in the last three years, with some creators gaining large followings from users who are interested in pursuing careers in the industry or finding out more information.

The new addition is aimed at encouraging young people to explore Stem subjects and access fun and educational videos from experts studying or working in the field.

Dr Clara Nellist, 36, a particle physicist at Cern, the European Organisation for Nuclear Research in Geneva, uses her TikTok platform to take her 206,000 followers with her as she conducts research which involves “smashing protons together at almost the speed of light”.

“The launch of the Stem feed is really exciting and being able to reach people with the science we do at Cern is fantastic,” Dr Nellist, who is from Coventry and now splits her time between Amsterdam and Geneva, told the PA news agency.

“Personally, I want us to be able to reach people who haven’t been exposed to it before and the Stem feed will mean that people who perhaps didn’t think that science was for them might see some videos, see the jokes, see the content being accessible for them, and have a change a heart.

“It’s a really nice way of helping students project themselves into different careers in the future and I hope lots of students get inspired by the content there.”