Pakistan's gaming king Arslan Ash plays Tekken with Saudi prince

He also helped teach Tekken to new players in the region

(Web Desk) - Arslan Ash, a famous video game player from Pakistan, recently showed off his gaming skills in Tekken alongside important people from Saudi Arabia.

He also helped teach Tekken to new players in the region, which was a big step for him as he hadn’t done coaching before.

After coming back from Saudi Arabia, Arslan talked about his experience on social media.

He’s excited about what’s next for him in gaming, especially getting ready for Evo Japan, which is a big gaming event.

Arslan is still focused on his own gaming journey, even with his coaching work. He recently won the Tekken World Tour 2023 Global Finals in New Orleans, showing that he’s one of the best Tekken players out there.

He won $50,000 as a prize, which shows how much of a gaming star he is.

