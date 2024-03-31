Google Podcast says goodbye, urges users to move to YouTube Music

Technology Technology Google Podcast says goodbye, urges users to move to YouTube Music

Users can transfer their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2

Follow on Published On: Sun, 31 Mar 2024 09:11:29 PKT

(Web Desk) - In a seismic shake-up of the podcasting landscape, Google is set to pull the plug on its Podcasts app in the U.S. within days.

With the impending closure, users are being urged to swiftly migrate their subscriptions to YouTube Music by April 2 to ensure uninterrupted access to their favorite shows.

Failure to make the transition promptly will result in the inability to stream directly from the Podcasts app after the deadline.

Having amassed over 500 million installations on Android devices worldwide over the span of six years, Google Podcasts has long provided users with a user-friendly platform for discovering and enjoying podcasts, alongside tools for adding shows via RSS feeds.

However, the tech giant's decision to wind down the app, announced last September, is part of a broader strategy to consolidate its audio offerings under the umbrella of YouTube.

The transition mirrors a similar move made with Google Play Music in 2020, wherein users were nudged towards YouTube Music ahead of the former's shutdown.

Despite this, the Podcasts app persisted due to YouTube Music's limited support for podcasts until recent developments. With YouTube Music now capable of globally supporting podcasts and facilitating RSS feed uploads as of February, the stage was set for the integration.

Google's pivot towards YouTube for podcasting could position it as a formidable contender in the realm, leveraging the platform's existing popularity for video podcasts.

This strategic shift comes amid Spotify's own push into video podcasting, highlighted by a recent deal with Universal Music Group to introduce video podcasts to U.S. users.

The impending closure of Google Podcasts in the U.S. was first noted by Bleeping Computer, with a support page confirming the March 2024 cutoff.

Google has indicated that users will have until July 2024 to utilize the app's export feature to safeguard their subscriptions. While the company has not provided a timeline for global shutdown, it remains on track to cease operations worldwide by 2024, as previously announced.