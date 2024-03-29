WhatsApp introduces one minute video status

Published On: Fri, 29 Mar 2024 02:58:59 PKT

(Web Desk) - WhatsApp has introduced a new feature that users have been eagerly waiting for - the ability to post longer videos on their status.

Before this update, you could only upload videos up to 30 seconds long. But now, WhatsApp has increased the limit to one minute, in response to the requests of many users.

This change makes it easier for people to share their favorite moments and updates with their contacts. You no longer have to worry about cutting or shortening your videos to fit the 30-second limit.

If your video is longer than one minute, WhatsApp will automatically divide it into 60-second segments for you.

To use this new feature, follow these simple steps:

1. Open the WhatsApp app on your Android or iPhone.

2. Go to the ‘Status’ tab, which is usually found at the bottom of the screen.

3. Tap on the ‘My Status’ icon to start creating a new status update.

4. Choose the video you want to upload from your phone’s gallery.

5. Make sure the video is not longer than one minute.

6. Once you’ve confirmed the length, tap on the upload button to share it with your contacts.

With this update, WhatsApp is making its status feature more versatile and user-friendly, similar to other social media platforms like Instagram.

Now, you can share more of your experiences and memories with your friends and family on WhatsApp without any limitations.

This enhancement is another step towards improving the user experience and keeping up with the evolving needs of its users.