Apple's three-year efforts to develop Apple Watch for android end in failure

(Web Desk) - Apple wanted to make its Apple Watch work with Android phones, but after trying for three years, they had to give up because it was too hard. This shows how much Apple cares about making things work well together in its own world.

Some people are worried that Apple has too much power because their products, like the Apple Watch, only work with other Apple stuff.

This has caught the attention of the U.S. government, who are looking into whether this is fair. They think it might be a problem if people have to spend extra money when switching from an iPhone to an Android phone because they need to get a new smartwatch too.

Apple did try to make the Apple Watch work with Android phones, but they couldn’t figure it out even after three years of trying. They say it’s because of technical problems, and some experts agree with them.

In Europe, people are also watching what Apple is doing. They’re worried about whether Apple is being fair to other companies. Google is also making smartwatches, but Apple’s way of doing things, where everything works together, is still very popular.