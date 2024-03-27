Apple to hold Worldwide Developers Conference from June 10

The event will highlight updates to the software powering devices and AI upgrades

(Reuters) - Apple will hold its Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) from June 10 to June 14, it said on Tuesday, amid reports that the iPhone-maker was in talks for AI partnership and could unveil significant changes to the iOS.

The event which will be available online, will highlight updates to the software powering iPhones, iPads and other Apple devices, the company said. Some developers and students will be invited in-person at Apple Park on the opening day, it added.

Investors are closely watching for updates on artificial intelligence development at Apple, which has so far spoken little about incorporating the technology into its devices.

The company earlier this year lost the crown as the world's most valuable company to Microsoft.

Apple plans to use AI technology such as Google's Gemini for a chatbot within Apple's operating systems, while the iPhone maker's own AI engine will handle more behind-the-scenes tasks throughout the new software, Bloomberg News reported earlier this month.

The company also plans to make the iPhone home screen more customizable in iOS 18, which some reports have said could mark the biggest update to the iPhone operating system in years.

The developers conference comes at a time when sales of Apple's iPhone remain weak, while those of Macs and iPads have fallen amid a worldwide slump in gadget sales.

At last year's conference, Apple unveiled the Vision Pro mixed reality headset, a new core processor, and new computers.

