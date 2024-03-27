SIFC gives go ahead for establishing largest IT Park in Islamabad

To boost IT sector and generate foreign revenue

ISLAMABAD, (APP) - The Special Investment Facilitation Committee (SIFC) has approved the establishment of the country’s largest IT Park in the G-10 sector of the federal capital, covering an expansive area of 3.3 acres.

This decision marks a significant stride forward for Pakistan’s tech landscape, promising opportunities for innovation and progress.

Negotiations are underway with key stakeholders such as the Pakistan Software Export Board and the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication to ensure the successful execution of the project.

These collaborative efforts underscore the government’s commitment to nurturing a conducive environment for technological innovation and entrepreneurship, positioning Pakistan as a regional leader in the digital arena, PTV reported on Monday.

The envisioned IT Park is poised to become a nucleus of technological advancement, boasting facilities aimed at fostering creativity and entrepreneurship. Among its features will be a research center, a library, software houses, conference rooms, dedicated workspaces for freelancers and startups, and an exhibition area for showcasing IT products.

The project, operating under a public-private partnership framework, holds promise for the country’s freelance economy. Approximately six thousand freelancers are slated to benefit from access to top-notch facilities, empowering them to contribute significantly to Pakistan’s economic landscape through e-services.

Crucially, the construction will be financed through collaboration with private IT companies, which will lease office spaces within the premises. This partnership model is anticipated to invigorate Pakistan’s tech ecosystem, driving economic growth and job creation in the digital sphere.

With the impending realization of the IT Park in Islamabad’s G-10 sector, Pakistan stands on the cusp of a transformative era in its tech evolution, poised to harness the potential of the digital age for the betterment of its people and economy.

