Apple scraps plan to design watch displays in-house: reports

Published On: Sat, 23 Mar 2024 19:54:35 PKT

(Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab is winding down a project to design and develop its own smartwatch displays, Bloomberg News reported, opens new tab on Friday, citing people with knowledge of the matter.

The plan was shelved due to high costs and complexity, and Apple is now reorganizing the teams that handled display engineering and eliminating several dozen roles in the United States and Asia, according to the report.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.