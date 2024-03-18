Iftar Timings Mar 18 - Ramazan 7
Astera Labs eyes valuation of up to $5.18 bln

Astera Labs eyes valuation of up to $5.18 bln

Technology

Astera Labs eyes valuation of up to $5.18 bln

(Reuters) - Astera Labs said on Monday it was targeting a valuation of up to $5.18 billion after it upsized its US initial public offering, as the chip firm looks to ride the boom in artificial intelligence.

The company said it, along with some of its existing shareholders, is now aiming to raise $673.2 million by selling 19.8 million shares priced between $32 and $34 apiece.

The company is offering nearly 16.8 million shares, while the selling stockholders are offering about 3 million shares.

Astera had said earlier this month it was aiming to raise $534 million by selling 17.8 million shares priced between $27 and $30 each. It had then aimed a valuation of up to $4.5 billion.

The listing comes at a time when the growing popularity of AI and its influence across various sectors has been driving a rally in technology firms, propelling stocks of companies such as Nvidia to record highs.

Astera will list its shares on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "ALAB".

Morgan Stanley and J.P. Morgan Securities are the lead underwriters for the offering. 

