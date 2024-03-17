McDonalds down: Major computer outage takes down restaurants across the world

Some customers said that restaurants were only taking cash

(Web Desk) - McDonald‘s has suffered a reported IT system outage in some of its restaurants, which has left customers unable to order food.

Customers in the UK, Australia, New Zealand and Japan complained about issues trying to buy from the fast food giant on social media.

Some customers said that restaurants were only taking cash, and that orders were being manually written down on paper.

Others reported that they were able to order successfully through the McDonald’s app, but that they could not actually place orders at restaurants.

McDonald’s said that it was aware of the issue and working to fix it. The problems are not related to a cyber attack, it has indicated.

In Japan, the company apologised to customers on social media and said they may need to “wait a while” for problems to be resolved. It described the problems as a “system failure”.

In the UK, a number of customers said on social media that their local restaurants were closed although they were able to make orders through the company’s app.

“We are aware of a technology outage which impacted our restaurant,” a spokesperson said.

“The issue has now been resolved in the UK and Ireland. We thank customers for their patience and apologise for any inconvenience this may have caused.

“The issue is not related to a cybersecurity event.”

The issue prompted mockery from rival Burger King.