Sehar Timings Mar 14 - Ramazan 3
Lahore
LHR
04:52 AM
Karachi
KHI
05:25 AM
Islamabad
ISB
04:56 AM
Peshawar
PWR
05:01 AM
Quetta
QTA
05:22 AM
Microsoft expands availability of its AI-powered cybersecurity assistant

Technology

(Reuters) - Microsoft (MSFT.O) will widen the availability of its artificial intelligence-powered tool for cybersecurity professionals from April 1 and adopt a 'pay-as-you-go' strategy for the assistant, the company said on Wednesday.

Soft-launched last year, 'Security Copilot' lets analysts run queries through a simple prompt box to help with tasks like summarizing incidents, analyzing vulnerabilities, and sharing information with co-workers on a pinboard.

Roughly 300 customers are currently using the tool, a Microsoft official said at an event in San Francisco.

The tech giant plans to charge customers for how much they use the product rather than on a subscription basis, as it "wanted to reduce the barriers of entry," Microsoft Corporate Vice President Vasu Jakkal told reporters.
 

