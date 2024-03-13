Shaza calls for completion of all IT projects within specified timelines

Pledges efforts to accelerate the promotion of the IT and Telecom sector

Follow on Published On: Wed, 13 Mar 2024 19:27:08 PKT

ISLAMABAD (APP) - State Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Shaza Fatima Khawaja, on Wednesday, called for the completion of all Information Technology projects within specified timelines.

Presiding over a meeting, she directed the efficient utilization of funds for all projects. She pledged efforts to accelerate the promotion of the IT and Telecom sector and attract investments in the sector.

The meeting was attended by IT Secretary Hassan Nasir Jamy, Additional Secretary Aisha Humera Moriani, and senior officials of the Ministry of IT. Various subsidiary departments of the Ministry of IT, including NTC, PTA, Universal Service Fund, and other government entities, were present in the meeting.

During the session, detailed presentations were given on the workings of the Ministry of IT, the IT sector landscape, Telecom Ecosystem, and the Ministry’s projects. Officials from NTC, PTA, and Universal Service Fund also briefed the attendees about their respective projects and initiatives.