Stunning plans for world's most luxurious submarine shaped like a fish

The Deep Sea Dreamer can cruise underwater for up to 100 miles

Published On: Tue, 12 Mar 2024

(Web Desk) - The world's most luxurious submarine is shaped like a fish and can dive as deep as 328 feet underwater for up to seven days at a time.

The yacht's concept has been created by California-based Steve Kozloff Designs with couples' in mind.

Dubbed the Deep Sea Dreamer, it is equipped with a viewing orb to explore the breathtaking ocean views.

The groundbreaking vessel can descend up to depths of up to 328 feet, and offers couples a private and intimate connection with the ocean.

The Deep Sea Dreamer can cruise underwater for up to 100 miles powered by a silent, electric motor which doesn't disturb marine life.

Thanks to the onboard batteries, it is able to remain stationary on the seabed for up to seven days, offering a rare chance to experience seabed serenity.

The large observational bubble is fitted with a cosy viewing area doubled with comfy, recliner chairs - ideal for enjoying the oceanic vista in comfort.

The concept images reveal a grand piano which could provide an ambience and entertainment while guests enjoy the unique views of the marine life.

One of The Deep Sea Dreamer's main features is its flexible docking, which allows for both conventional surface anchoring and submerged mooring choices.

The glorious sub is fully operational both above and below the water, boasting a 2,440 square feet observational deck upon resurfacing.

Navigation between decks is smooth thanks to a watertight lift and an alternative ladder tube which guarantee fluid travel inside this amazing submerged home.

The interior luxury extends across two levels, totalling approximately 1,500 square feet of living space.

This includes a generously sized masters suite, complete with an en-suite bathroom and ample walk-in closet space.

Guests are offered their own cabin for comfortable stay - each with private bathroom facilities.

The lower main deck features a space of opulence and tranquillity.

Together with a gourmet kitchen well-equipped to prepare fine dinner, the dining area offers an intimate setting that is accentuated by the surrounding seascape.

All of the guests' needs have been thought of and carefully catered for with the yacht even including a laundry facility on the deck for uninterrupted diving experience.

The yacht's designers assure that the sub prioritises safety and stability, and ensures a secure journey in any sea conditions.