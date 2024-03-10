Saudi Arab unveils world's first 3D-printed mosque

It's the first time that a masjid was build using 3D printing technology

(Web Desk) - Jeddah recently marked the opening of the world's inaugural mosque constructed using 3D printing technology.

Located in Al-Jawhara suburb, the mosque is named after the late Abdulaziz Abdullah Sharbatly as a tribute from his wife, Saudi businesswoman Wajnat Abdulwahed.

Leading the project was Abdulwahed, who heads Fursan Real Estate. They utilized state-of-the-art 3D printers from Guanli, a well-known Chinese manufacturer in the field of 3D printing technology, to build the 5,600-square-meter mosque.

Abdulwahed explained the aesthetic beauty of the mosque’s interior and exterior. “The design concept of the mosque was based on fostering a sense of tranquility among worshippers through the principle of gracious hospitality,” he said.

Saudi Arab becomes the first country in the world to use the latest technology to build a state of the art mosque.

By harmonizing tradition with innovation, the Jeddah mosque represents a courageous stride towards the innovative and sustainable future.

The adoption of this technology in the creation of the world's inaugural 3D-printed mosque establishes a benchmark for future advancements and underscores Saudi Arabia's status as a center for technological progress.

The integration of 3D printing technology in construction presents vast potential for the evolution of architecture and design. Through additive manufacturing processes that transform digital models into physical structures, 3D printing reduces material waste and enhances efficiency in construction.