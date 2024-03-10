Total solar eclipse: Scientists have a plan to see how animals react to it

Most of the animals did surprising things

(Web Desk) - As the moon prepares to cast its shadow across parts of the United States on April 8, researchers are buzzing with anticipation.

They're eager to observe how a total solar eclipse might once again alter the routines of animals, echoing the strange behaviours noted during the 2017 eclipse at South Carolina's Riverbanks Zoo.

Adam Hartstone-Rose, a researcher from North Carolina State University, recalled, to AP, the previous eclipse's unexpected outcomes.

"To our astonishment, most of the animals did surprising things," he remarked, referencing observations published in the journal Animals.

From Galapagos tortoises engaging in breeding activities to Siamangs' unusual vocal performances and giraffes' anxious galloping, the eclipse seemed to trigger a range of atypical behaviours.

The upcoming eclipse offers a fresh opportunity for Hartstone-Rose and his team to delve deeper into these phenomena, seeking patterns that might explain the animals' responses to sudden darkness.

Zoos along the eclipse's path, including those in Little Rock, Toledo, and Indianapolis, are inviting visitors to participate in this unique observation effort.

This year's eclipse, traversing a different route and occurring in a different season than the one in 2017, presents scientists and citizen observers with new variables to consider.

Jennifer Tsuruda, a University of Tennessee entomologist, highlighted the challenge: "It’s really high stakes. We have a really short period to observe them and we can’t repeat the experiment."

Researchers are particularly interested in the impact of the eclipse on animal behaviour, including potential effects on spring migration patterns. Andrew Farnsworth of Cornell University plans to use weather radar data to investigate whether night-like conditions prompt birds to initiate migration flights.

The phenomenon also extends to domestic animals, whose reactions may be influenced as much by their owners' behavior as by the eclipse itself, according to University of Arkansas researcher Raffaela Lesch.

This interplay between natural instincts and environmental cues underscores the complexity of animal behavior during such rare celestial events.