Google sets up first Asia-Pacific cybersecurity base in Tokyo

Technology Technology Google sets up first Asia-Pacific cybersecurity base in Tokyo

Computer engineers from companies throughout the region will be invited to the base

Follow on Published On: Thu, 07 Mar 2024 16:48:04 PKT

TOKYO, March 7 (Reuters) - Google (GOOGL.O) has set up a cybersecurity base in Tokyo, its first in the Asia-Pacific region, the Nikkei newspaper reported on Thursday.

Computer engineers from companies throughout the region will be invited to the base to study cyber countermeasures, the newspaper reported.