Apple terminates developer account, Fortnite maker Epic Games says

This is a serious violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act),' says Epic Games

Wed, 06 Mar 2024 21:54:01 PKT

(Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O), opens new tab has terminated Epic Games' developer account, the Fortnite video-game maker said on Wednesday, the latest escalation in a bitter battle between the companies over app store fees charged by the iPhone maker.

"This is a serious violation of the DMA (Digital Markets Act) and shows Apple has no intention of allowing true competition on iOS devices," Epic Games said.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.