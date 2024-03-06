Scientists create bionic jellyfish to explore deep sea

Technology Technology Scientists create bionic jellyfish to explore deep sea

Sea exploration could pave way for information about land

Follow on Published On: Wed, 06 Mar 2024 15:03:51 PKT

(Web Desk) - Researchers at Caltech have developed a breakthrough in ocean exploration by creating biohybrid robotic jellyfish. These artificial jellyfish, equipped with electronics and a prosthetic "hat," can carry small payloads and navigate the waters more efficiently.

Building on previous efforts to augment jellyfish, led by John Dabiri, the Centennial Professor of Aeronautics and Mechanical Engineering, the objective is to transform these jellyfish into robotic data collectors.

The aim is to deploy them in the oceans to gather crucial information on temperature, salinity, and oxygen levels, providing valuable insights into the impact of Earth's changing climate.

“It’s well known that the ocean is critical for determining our present and future climate on land, and yet, we still know surprisingly little about the ocean, especially away from the surface,” Dabiri says.

“Our goal is to finally move that needle by taking an unconventional approach inspired by one of the few animals that have already successfully explored the entire ocean.”

Dabiri's team had previously implanted electronic pacemakers in jellyfish to regulate their swimming speed, discovering that increased speed made them more efficient.

In the latest development, the researchers introduced a "forebody," resembling a hat, to the jellyfish. This structure, positioned atop the bell-shaped part, enhances streamline properties and serves as a platform for attaching sensors and electronics.

Crafted by lead author Simon Anuszczyk, graduate student, these 3D-printed forebodies were designed to reduce drag, optimizing the swimming performance of the jellyfish robot.

The team also achieved balance in the robot's buoyancy, ensuring vertical swimming. Testing occurred in a specially constructed vertical aquarium at Caltech's Guggenheim Laboratory, simulating conditions deep below the ocean surface and assessing the robot's aquatic capabilities.

The research indicates that these biohybrid robotic jellyfish, incorporating both the swimming pacemaker and forebody, can achieve speeds up to 4.5 times faster than their natural counterparts, all while carrying a payload.

Remarkably, the cost of each of these enhanced jellyfish is a mere $20, presenting a cost-effective alternative to the substantial expenses associated with renting a research vessel, which could amount to over $50,000 per day in operational costs.

Subsequent research endeavours may concentrate on elevating the capabilities of these biohybrid jellyfish.

Presently, their functionality is primarily geared towards accelerated straight-line swimming for deep-sea data collection.

There is potential to enhance their manoeuvrability, enabling horizontal as well as vertical navigation. Such advancements could significantly broaden the range of applications for these bionic jellyfish.



