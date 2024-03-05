Social media platforms Facebook, Instagram down worldwide

Updated On: Tue, 05 Mar 2024 21:13:37 PKT

LAHORE (Dunya News) – It has been reported that Facebook and Instagram, two popular social media platforms, are experiencing outages worldwide.

According to Downdetector.pk, a real-time internet and social media outage monitoring service, both of these platforms owned by Meta are currently down globally as of around 8:20 PM.

Instagram users are encountering difficulties accessing content on the picture-sharing platform, with a recurring error message stating "Something went wrong" appearing each time they attempt to visit the site.

NetBlocks, cybersecurity and internet governance monitor, also confirmed social media suspension.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, the NetBlocks wrote, "Meta platforms including Facebook, Instagram, Messenger and Threads are currently experiencing outages related to login sessions in multiple countries; incident not related to country-level internet disruptions or filtering.”