Groom wears Apple Vision Pro to his wedding - and his bride looks disgusted

Technology Technology Groom wears Apple Vision Pro to his wedding - and his bride looks disgusted

A San Francisco wedding took an unexpected turn

Follow on Published On: Mon, 04 Mar 2024 06:17:06 PKT

(Web Desk) - A San Francisco wedding took an unexpected turn when the groom wore a $3,500 Apple Vision Pro during post-ceremony pictures and reception.

Cambree, the bride, appeared looking less than pleased in a photo posted on X, while Jacob, a software engineer, smiled at the camera with his face partially covered by the bulky Vision Pro headset and fingers pinched in the air.

The picture was posted a mere two weeks after the Vision Pro's release which has seen a recent drop in sales, with one percent of buyers returning the device.

The bride pleaded with her future husband to leave the headset in the car during their big day - but her future husband ignored her wishes and wore them anyway.

'I did not wear it in ceremony out of respect to God and to my wife,' Jacob told Futurism.

'But after we got out [of the ceremony], we were taking photos — like the bridesmaids and the groomsmen and things — and just jokingly, I was like, 'Hey, I have my Apple Vision Pro in my backpack.''

Jacob Wright, 24, works at an AI startup Runpod, and said he rushed to buy the Vision Pro two days after its release, something that bothers his new wife.

When he puts on the headset at home, Cambree told SFGate that she 'tries not to look because it's a little creepy, it's a little uncanny.

'When he's in the Apple Vision Pro, I let him do his thing.'

Jacob asked Cambree two or three times if he could wear the Vision Pro, and even though she told him 'no' repeatedly, she told SFGate: 'And then I turn around one minute and he has it on.'

'I totally look pissed in the picture,' she told the outlet. 'But I wasn't pissed.'

However, Cambree told Futurism that she had told Jacob he could wear the device after he asked if they could please take pictures of him wearing it.

'So I was like, 'Yeah, it's fine if everyone else leaves.' But it was the last thing I wanted pictures of,' she said.

And while she similarly acknowledged that she looked 'pissed' in the picture, she told Futurism: 'I just thought it was funny.'

Jacob claimed he wore the headset only for Instagram, but then decided to wear it during the reception to record immersive videos and pictures to look back on in the future.

'I have a video of me there with all the bridesmaids, all the groomsmen — everyone who came to the ceremony,' Jacob told Futurism.

'I think that'll be super awesome to show our kids in 20 years,' he added.