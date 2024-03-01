EU requests information from Meta on ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram

PARIS (Reuters) - The European Union on Friday said it had sent a new request for information to U.S. tech giant Meta (META.O), opens new tab, asking for more information related to the subscription-based and ad-free versions of Facebook and Instagram announced last year.

"The present request for information builds on Meta's previous replies and asks additional information concerning the methodology underlying Meta's risk assessment and mitigation measures reports, the protection of minors, elections and manipulated media", the EU Commission said in a statement.

The new information request comes as the bloc's executive upped its scrutiny on tech companies through the implementation of the Digital Services Act - a set of new regulations to rail in firms like Meta, Microsoft and Google and protect users of their services against harmful content and manipulation.