X introduces video spaces, audio and video calls on the platform

Technology Technology X introduces video spaces, audio and video calls on the platform

X is trying to give tough competition to their competitors

Follow on Updated On: Fri, 01 Mar 2024 10:35:36 PKT

(Web Desk) - X (formerly Twitter), has introduced 'Video Spaces' letting the hosts to host video chat sessions on the platform.

Elon Musk, owner and CTO of X, shared the announcement on Wednesday and reposted a user's walkthrough named "Dogedesigner."

Hosts now have the option to "enable video" when initiating a new Spaces session, allowing them to choose between their phone's front or back-facing cameras and opt for a landscape or vertical view of their video feed.

As of now, Video Spaces are accessible on the iOS version of the X app, with availability on Android and the web yet to be confirmed. Some users have reported experiencing significant lag while experimenting with the new feature.

Distinguishing the new video integration in X Spaces from the platform's current live broadcast feature is crucial. The existing live broadcast feature enables direct video livestreaming, where users can only comment or send hearts.

In contrast, Spaces functions as a live chatroom, facilitating interactive conversations with multiple participants. X's decision to integrate video into Spaces aligns with overarching patterns in social media and communication platforms.

The increasing preference for immersive and interactive content, fueled by users seeking more engaging online experiences, has driven this trend. X, by incorporating video into Spaces, responds to this growing demand, positioning itself to compete more effectively in the competitive social media landscape.

Also recently, X has introduced audio and video calls feature without sharing your contact details.