Netflix reveals three Wi-Fi tips to improve your speed – and prevent shows from buffering

Where you place your router can have a big impact on your Wi-Fi connection

Sun, 31 Dec 2023

(Web Desk) - Netflix has revealed the three easy steps you can take to improve your Wi-Fi speed and prevent shows from constantly buffering.

Subscribers to the popular streaming service can easily become frustrated if they’re in the middle of a gripping show or movie and the internet starts playing up.

The techies at Netflix though have helpfully come up with the easy ways you can improve your Wi-Fi which are easy to carry out and don’t cost a penny.

Firstly, they recommend moving your router and your device closer to each other.

Ideally, they should be in the same room.

It goes without saying that the farther away your PC or laptop is from your Wi-Fi router, the slower your internet speed becomes.

You don’t have to put your computer actually next to your router to stream your favourite shows, but closer is better.

Make sure there are no thick walls, especially concrete walls, between your router and your device.

Not every router is alike - some have a strong signal strength, and others don’t.

If you are experiencing problems with buffering you can also try moving your router away from other wireless devices and appliances.

The kitchen is usually a poor choice to put your router because it's full of gadgets that can interfere with your internet speed.

It may be easier to figure out where the signal in your home is strongest rather than moving your modem around everywhere. A tool like Heatmapper can help, but you’ll need to register for a trial.

An internet signal map of your home will let you know where to expect slow download speeds or even connection drops.

The Netflix tech experts also recommend keeping your router in an open space off the floor.