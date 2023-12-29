This smart typewriter promises distraction-free writing

The device has a 100-hour battery life and weighs less than two pounds

(Web Desk) - The promise of the Freewrite Alpha is single-purpose, distraction free functionality.

The only thing that users can do on it is write — no notifications, web browsers or even second-guessing words here.

The end draft then saves locally on the Alpha and syncs to the cloud through services like Dropbox, Google Drive, OneDrive and Evernote, where users can access their freewritten words from other devices and edit them.

All documents back up automatically when the Alpha is connected to Wi-Fi, and any off-the-grid work can be easily transferred from the typewriter to a laptop via USB.

Aesthetically, the Alpha features a small instant refresh LCD screen that only displays two to four lines of text at a time, without any blue light.

It has a kickstand for an ergonomic tilt and wrist support built into the keyboard with an integrated palm rest.

The mechanical keyboard should be smooth to use, with more travel and feedback than a typical laptop keyboard.

The Alpha has a 100-hour battery life, according to Astrohaus, and weighs less than two pounds.

Astrohaus is no stranger to modern takes on typewriters, with the original $649 Freewrite, the $499 Freewrite Traveler,and the luxurious $999 Hemingwrite rounding out the company’s product line.

The $349 Freewrite Alpha is the company’s most affordable typewriter yet, though it does lose out on an E Ink screen.

Astrohaus has a tall order to fulfill, having raised $446,742 from Indiegogo alone by November 2022 and exceeding its $25,000 goal.

Customers can still preorder the device, adding to the overall count the company promises to satisfy by the promised mid-January shipping date.