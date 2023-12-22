Chinese space drone deploys six mystery objects into orbit – and no one knows what they're for

Technology Technology Chinese space drone deploys six mystery objects into orbit – and no one knows what they're for

China claims the aircraft is for commercial use

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 06:19:54 PKT

(Web Desk) - China has launched its shadowy orbital spacecraft for the third time - and has deployed at least six mysterious objects into Earth's orbit.

Very little is known about the aircraft and its payload, but it is speculated to lead covert operations with secret scientific experiments.

The spacecraft, which is called Shenlong, was launched from the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center on December 14.

China has revealed no details of its experimental reusable spacecraft project, and not a single image of the launch has been published.

It is understood that the shadowy spaceplane is extremely similar to the US Space Force's X-37B low orbital test vehicle, however, nothing much is known about its specifications.

The spacecraft is launched atop a traditional space launch rocket and is propelled into orbit using a secondary booster.

It returns to Earth in an unpowered mode, much like an X-37B.

The first mission of the spaceplane was launched in 2020, and the second one in 2022.

The third launch came just over seven months after the spacecraft returned to Earth, completing a 276-day-long second mission.

While not much information is out about the missions, they may have included deploying satellites into orbit while being involved in scientific experiments.

The spacecraft also performed numerous small and much larger orbital manoeuvres during its second flight, Chinese data reveals.

While this is the third occasion China launched its secret orbital aircraft, only this time it deployed at least six different objects - completely mysterious - into the earth's orbit.

The existence of these objects has been confirmed by amateur spacecraft trackers and passionate astronomers.

Scott Tilley, one such space lover, said that the objects deployed have been transmitting mysterious signals.

Extensive signal analysis by various satellite trackers indicates that the transmissions come either from the objects or from something else very close to them.

The transmissions also correlate with the expected paths of the different objects and also conform to the kinds of signals previously emitted by Chinese spaceplane missions, with the same unique frequency.

Some experts say they could even be transmitting signals among themselves - and that more intriguing transmissions are yet to come.

Interestingly, the apparent US counterpart of Shenlong - the X-37B - was set to launch aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket on December 7 at Kennedy Space Station, Florida.

However, the mission has been repeatedly delayed, and the next planned launch is no earlier than the end of December.