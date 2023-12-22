Blue Origin is trying to buy another SpaceX rival

Technology Technology Blue Origin is trying to buy another SpaceX rival

Several companies, including Blue Origin, are interested in buying out ULA

Follow on Published On: Fri, 22 Dec 2023 01:15:55 PKT

(Web Desk) - Two of SpaceX’s biggest rivals could soon combine forces, as Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin is reportedly in talks to purchase another rocket company, United Launch Alliance.

Several companies, including Blue Origin, are interested in buying out ULA.

Other companies that have poked the tires on a deal include privacy equity firm Cerberus and aviation manufacturer Textron, according to the report.

If Blue Origin were to buy ULA, it would bring an old-school rocket powerhouse under the space startup's umbrella.

ULA, currently co-owned by subsidiaries of Lockheed Martin and Boeing, was founded in 2006 and was at one time the leading launch provider for the Pentagon.

The company has since been overtaken by Elon Musk’s SpaceX as the top launch provider, particularly as development of ULA's next-gen rocket, the Vulcan Centaur, has hit several snags.

The heavy-lift rocket, which would compete with SpaceX's Falcon Heavy, was supposed to have its inaugural launch on Christmas Eve, but that has now been pushed back to sometime in early 2024.

ULA’s other rockets have a proven track record — the company has logged more than 155 successful missions. But again, that number is far eclipsed by SpaceX, which has completed nearly 300, including almost 100 launches of its Falcon 9 rocket in 2023 alone.

But still: In November, ULA was awarded a contract for 11 military launches beginning in 2025, while SpaceX was contracted for 10.

That makes the company an attractive prospect for Blue Origin, which is vying for government contracts without nearly as much success.

The value of the proposed deal to buy ULA isn't clear, according to the Journal, but one financial firm estimated ULA’s worth at between $2 billion to $3 billion.

Spokespeople for ULA and Blue Origin did not immediately respond to a request for comment.