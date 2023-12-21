Apple ramps up Vision Pro production, plans February launch

(Reuters) - Apple (AAPL.O) is ramping up production of the Vision Pro mixed-reality headset, setting the stage for a launch by February, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday citing people with knowledge of the matter.

Production of the new headset is at full speed at facilities in China and has been for several weeks, according to the report.

The goal is for customer-bound units to be ready by the end of January, with the retail debut planned for the following month, the report added.

The Vision Pro, priced at $3,499 launched in June and was expected to be available by early 2024 in the U.S.

The company sent an email to software developers on Wednesday encouraging them to "get ready" for the Vision Pro by testing their apps with the latest tools and sending their software to Apple for feedback, according to the report.

Media reports in July suggested the iPhone maker had been forced to make major cuts to production forecasts for the headset due to design complexities.

Apple did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.