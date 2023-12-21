Social media platform X faces glitch for brief period

Users in Canada, Britain, France and other countries reported issues

Web Desk (Reuters) - Social media platform X, formerly known as Twitter, was restored globally early Thursday, with over 77,000 US users facing issues at the peak of the outage.

Users in Canada, Britain, France and other countries reported issues with accessing both X and X Pro, earlier known as TweetDeck.

Over 7,000 users in Canada and Britain experienced issues with the platform, according to Downdetector data.

Downdetector tracks outages by collating status reports from several sources including users.

The cause of the outage, which began a little after 12 am ET (0500 GMT), is not yet known, and emails to X's communications and support teams bounced back.

Users on X, owned by billionaire Elon Musk, experienced an inability to view posts, receiving a "Welcome to X!" message. X Pro users encountered a message that said "Waiting for posts."

The social media platform faced upheaval and uncertainty following Musk's $44 billion acquisition, leading to layoffs, including numerous engineers responsible for fixing and preventing service outages, sources have previously told Reuters.

Users took to rival Meta's app, Threads, to discuss the outage, citing difficulties in accessing posts, replies and profiles on X.