The fine was imposed for abusing dominant position in market for supply of video game controllers

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 18:57:45 PKT

PARIS (Reuters) - France's antitrust body on Wednesday fined Japanese company Sony (6758.T) 13.5 million euros ($14.8 million) for abusing its dominant position in market.

It said Sony abused its dominant position in the market for the supply of video game controllers for PlayStation 4 (PS4).