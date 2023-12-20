Pakistan Hajj app launched to facilitate pilgrims

The app would continuously observe the location of the pilgrims

Wed, 20 Dec 2023 18:37:45 PKT

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – Federal Minister for Information Technology Umar Saif on Wednesday launched Pakistan Hajj Application which will guide the Hajjis throughout their process of Hajj.

The app would continuously observe the location of the pilgrims and time of day and prompt and guide the pilgrims about next steps for Hajj.

It would ensure that the pilgrims don’t get lost in the crowds and get guidance to return to their Maktib.

“It’d prompt the hajjis for feedback at different points to ensure smooth Hajj operations and enable a realtime connection with the ministry of religious affairs to seek help,” Saif said in a social media post.

He appreciated the Minister for Religious Affairs Aneeq Ahmed and his team and NITB, PITB and teams at MOITT for their efforts in this regard.


