Saudi Arabia state-of-the art rescue vehicle begins service

It was first launched during Hajj season

(Web Desk) - The Saudi Arabia Red Crescent Authority has revealed that the first-of-its-kind amphibious ambulance and rescue vehicle has begun service in Riyadh, Makkah and southern Saudi Arabia.

The Saudi Red Crescent Authority told al-Arabiya.net that it had launched the "Tamiyyah" ambulance service during the Hajj season last year, which proved to be a successful experiment.

It was then decided to ensure greater reach of this service in different areas of the Kingdom and to modernise the traditional ambulance service.

"Tamiya" vehicle is an amphibious ambulance and rescue vehicle, and it is the first ambulance of its kind in the Middle East, said Faris Al Roqi, director of the transport department of the Saudi Red Crescent Authority.

He said it was first launched during Hajj season. Among its capabilities are the ability to reach extremely difficult locations as well as perform rescue and ambulance missions.

Instead of conventional ambulances, it is equipped with first aid and casualty evacuation equipment.

"The Tamiya can reach muddy or watery areas or even those areas.