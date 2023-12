ByteDance denies reports it plans to acquire Alibaba's food delivery business

SHANGHAI (Reuters) - ByteDance said on Tuesday that it is not in talks with Alibaba to acquire its Ele.me food delivery business.

A spokesperson said the tech firm also "does not have plans to talk with Alibaba" about an Ele.me takeover following reports of a potential deal in Chinese media.