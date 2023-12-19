Galaxy S24 Ultra will bring some big upgrades

The smartphone will have improved camera quality, with more natural and sharper pictures

(Web Desk) - Samsung Galaxy S4 series is just a couple of days away from its big launch.

Ahead of the big reveal, new details about this much-anticipated phone have been leaked by a person named Alvin, who happens to be a noted tipster.

These leaks got even more attention when a famous tech expert named Ice Universe shared them again, making people really excited about what's coming.

As per the PhoneArena, the Galaxy S23 Ultra is known for its great camera, but sometimes the pictures look a bit too bright and colorful. Alvin's leaks say the Galaxy S24 Ultra will fix this problem.

The new phone aims to make pictures look more natural and real by making colors and sharpness better.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra might have a frame made of a strong material called titanium, just like the iPhone 15 Pro. It might come in a color called Titanium Grey, which, according to Alvin, might look even better than the similar color of the iPhone 15 Pro.

One big change might be in how the phone looks. The Galaxy S24 Ultra might not have a curved screen like the older one. This change could make the phone easier to hold, even though curved screens can be nice, too. A flatter screen might mean it's easier to grip and hold.

But don't worry, even with this change, Alvin says the Galaxy S24 Ultra will still be comfortable to hold, which is good news for people who care about how easy it is to use their phones.

For how the phone works, some reports say it might have different powerful parts inside depending on where you buy it. In the US and China, it might use something called the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, and in other places, it might use something called the Exynos 2400.

There might also be changes in the phone's camera, like getting rid of a really zoomed-in camera for one that zooms a bit less but takes clearer pictures.

Ice Universe, who is a noted tipster, says these updates might make the Galaxy S24 Ultra Samsung's best phone upgrade in a long time.