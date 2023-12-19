Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin cancels rocket launch after 15-month wait

No date has been set for another launch attempt

(Web Desk) - Jeff Bezos’ Blue Origin has called off its planned rocket launch Monday after encountering a "ground system issue," according to the company's X account.

Blue Origin's New Shepard rocket was scheduled to launch no earlier than 10:30 a.m. on Monday, having already been delayed an hour due to cold temperatures at the company's Texas launch pad.

It was supposed to be a triumphant return to regular flights for the reusable rocket after 15 months.

That's because on Sept. 12, 2022, a New Shepard's boosters had failed at 30,000 feet — while its capsule was able to eject and land safely, the incident prompted a Federal Aviation Administration investigation and a list of 21 changes that had to be made to the rocket for it to fly again.

The mission, dubbed NS-24 — it is supposed to be the New Shepard’s 24th mission — will be uncrewed.

It is meant to carry up 33 science and research experiments, as well as 38,000 postcard written by members of Blue Origin’s charity, Club For the Future, which works "to inspire future generations to pursue careers in STEM and to help invent the future of life in space."

No date has been set for another launch attempt, but the company said on X that it hopes to find a new slot this week.

