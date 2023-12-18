Google shutting down popular app in service shake-up

The move will affect thousands of movie fans

(Web Desk) - Google has been working to phase out the Play Movies & TV brand and services ever since it launched its standalone TV app a few years ago.

Now, the company seems to be making the last preparations for when Google Play Movies & TV goes away for good in January.

As The Verge reports, the company has released detailed instructions on how long-time customers can continue accessing the content they'd already purchased.

Admittedly, it can be a bit confusing, since access depends on what device the viewer is using.

Starting on January 17, 2024, viewers will be able to access the movies and shows they'd purchased in the "Your Library" row under the Shop tab in Google Play... if they're watching on TVs and streaming devices powered by Android TV.

If they're on Android TV cable or set-top boxes, they'll be able to access their old content through the YouTube app, where they could also continue buying and renting movies and shows.

On browsers, they will have to fire up the YouTube website to see their old purchases and borrow or buy new ones.

These changes will be complete over the next few weeks, but we can confirm that they've already started rolling out, as we're already seeing old movie buys on the YouTube website.