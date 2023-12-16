Robinhood woos wealthier clients from bigger brokerages

Published On: Sat, 16 Dec 2023

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) is attracting customers from other brokerages, and is seeking to expand beyond its base of young, first-time investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Through Wednesday, the trading app received about $1.1 billion in account transfers since Oct. 23, when it began offering a 1% match on transferred brokerage accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported.