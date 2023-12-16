Live Reporting

Gaza Confrontation

Israel continues pounding of Gaza as Qatar confirms negotiations on truce

Gaza Confrontation
In-focus

Robinhood woos wealthier clients from bigger brokerages

Robinhood woos wealthier clients from bigger brokerages

Technology

Robinhood woos wealthier clients from bigger brokerages

Follow on
Follow us on Google News

(Reuters) - Robinhood Markets (HOOD.O) is attracting customers from other brokerages, and is seeking to expand beyond its base of young, first-time investors, the Wall Street Journal reported on Saturday.

Through Wednesday, the trading app received about $1.1 billion in account transfers since Oct. 23, when it began offering a 1% match on transferred brokerage accounts, the Wall Street Journal reported. 

Related Topics
International
Business



Advertisement

Related News