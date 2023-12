SpaceX gets US approval for direct-to-cell tests

Fri, 15 Dec 2023

(Reuters) - The US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) on Thursday granted authorization to Elon Musk's SpaceX to run tests for its direct-to-cellular system, according to regulatory filings.

This news comes after the FCC had reaffirmed on Tuesday its 2022 decision to deny SpaceX's satellite internet unit Starlink $885.5 million in rural broadband subsidies.